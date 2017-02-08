Finnish business interested in Kazakhstan’s third modernization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Helsinki Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Finland Murat Nurtleuov has met with General Director of Set Group Kayem Paananen and Executive Director of Set CleanTech Petri Alava.

During the negotiations the parties discussed the issues of expansion of bilateral interaction in economy. Kazakhstan diplomat stated that activation of this direction was in sync with the main goals and objectives outlined by the President of Kazakhstan in his Message "Third Modernization of Kazakhstan:Global Competitiveness" as of January 31, 2017.

According to Nurtleuov, the five priorities of this document open big perspectives for close and mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland.

In reply Paananen gave a high appraisal to the role and achievements of Kazakhstan as a key state in Central Asia and Eurasian space. He underlined the big potential for joint activity and interest of Set Group in creation of joint niches for development of the real sector of economy of Kazakhstan.

He emphasized the intention to visit EXPO-2017 in Astana. In his opinion, this event will allow to create preconditions for the company to enter the regional market. Apart from allocation of production infrastructure of Set Group, there is a potential for professional personnel training for Kazakhstan citizens.

As of today Set Group is one of the leaders in the sphere of processing and turning waste into high quality solid secondary fuel, disposal of materials and collection of methane on landfills. The amount of projects capitalization is Euro 18 billion. The company has big experience in liquidation of aftermath of technogenic pollution by oil and oil products.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan particularly noted the necessity to develop a proactive strategy of operation on Kazakhstan's market by the Finnish companies, and invited them to participate in the 10th Kazakhstan-Finnish Intergovernment Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation on the 15th of March 2017 in Helsinki.