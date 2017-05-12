Finnish President to visit Expo 2017 in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Finland Sauli Niinistö plans to visit Kazakhstan from 19th to 21st June, 2017. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vasilenko said this during a briefing dedicated to 25th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between our countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Finnish President plans to pay his third visit to Kazakhstan from 19th to 21st June this year so that to take part in the national days of Finland at Expo 2017", Vasilenko said.

The Kazakh deputy foreign minister also added that Suomi had become the only Scandinavian country officially present in this event.

"And we are very delighted with its participation. I am confident that the Finnish pavilion will be one of the best and most energy-efficient [participants]", Vasilenko highlighted.

It is noteworthy that President Sauli Niinistö paid a state visit to Kazakhstan in April 2013. It resulted in signing and adopting over 20 documents as well as Astana Economic Forum for green economy and modernisation.

Besides, having been invited by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Mr. Niinistö made a working visit to Kazakhstan for participation in the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in June 2015.