Fire at Kalamkas oilfield: Kazakh President charged Government to take measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has charged the Government to take necessary measures to have a fire broken out at Kalamkas oilfield localized and emergency situation eliminated, Kazinform reports.

"Commissioned the Government to take all necessary measures to localize the fire and eliminate the emergency situation at the Kalamkas oilfield. The issue is under my control," the President's official Twitter account reads.



As earlier reported, the fire had broken out at the onshore Kalamkas oilfield in Mangistau region on March 25.