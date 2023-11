ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A fire at "Nursaya-1" residential complex has been extinguished, the Astana emergencies department informs.

"The fire was extinguished completely by 7:32 p.m. It covered an area of 4 square meters," the department said in a statement.



Earlier it was reported that the blaze started at the attic of the residential complex at 6:42 p.m.







PHOTOS: Виктор Федюнин Copyright © Kazinform, 2016