Fire breaks out at 9-storey building in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 9-storey building in Astana caught fire on Tuesday evening, a source at the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry said.

According to spokesperson of the committee Ruslan Imankulov, the fire at the building at the intersection of Zhanibek and Kerey Khans Street and Kabanbay Batyr Avenue was reported at 6:21 p.m.



Firefighters were dispatched to the scene in a matter of minutes.



The fire broke out on the second floor of the building and covered an area of 60 sq.m. It was put out before the firefighters arrived.