Fire breaks out at a railway station in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A passenger carriage has caught fire at Almaty-2 railway station in Almaty city earlier this morning, spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform.

The fire was reported at 8:40 a.m. The first firefighting crew arrived at the railway station at 8:51 a.m. Dense smoke was observed in the passenger carriage. Luckily there were no people inside.



The blaze was contained by 9:10 a.m. It covered an area of 20 square meters.



No casualties or injuries were reported.