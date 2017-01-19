  • kz
    Fire breaks out at a railway station in Almaty

    09:59, 19 January 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A passenger carriage has caught fire at Almaty-2 railway station in Almaty city earlier this morning, spokesperson of the Almaty emergencies department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform.

    The fire was reported at 8:40 a.m. The first firefighting crew arrived at the railway station at 8:51 a.m. Dense smoke was observed in the passenger carriage. Luckily there were no people inside.

    The blaze was contained by 9:10 a.m. It covered an area of 20 square meters.

    No casualties or injuries were reported.

