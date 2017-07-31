  • kz
    Fire breaks out in gorges of South Kazakhstan natural park

    16:21, 31 July 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fire has happened in the gorges of the natural park in Tolebi district, South Kazakhstan region.

    On July 30, 2017 at 15:07 the fire department was reported on fire occurred along the river Sazan in Kyzylzau gorge of the Sairam-Ugam Nature Park, the officials say.

    A fire brigade arrived at the scene and found out that there was dry grass ignition in the Sairam-Ugam Nature Park in 3 directions: Sayramsu, Zhogary Aksu and Sazan-ata gorges. The total area in three directions reached 50 hectares.

     

    Turkestan region Incidents
