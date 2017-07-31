Fire breaks out in gorges of South Kazakhstan natural park

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fire has happened in the gorges of the natural park in Tolebi district, South Kazakhstan region.

On July 30, 2017 at 15:07 the fire department was reported on fire occurred along the river Sazan in Kyzylzau gorge of the Sairam-Ugam Nature Park, the officials say.

A fire brigade arrived at the scene and found out that there was dry grass ignition in the Sairam-Ugam Nature Park in 3 directions: Sayramsu, Zhogary Aksu and Sazan-ata gorges. The total area in three directions reached 50 hectares.