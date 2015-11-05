Fire destroys 4 cars, injures 2 in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Four cars burnt down as a result of a fire at a vehicle service station in Almaty city on Wednesday (November 4).

According to reports, the accident happened around 5:40 p.m. local time. The fire quickly engulfed four cars that were at the service station at the moment. It destroyed an area of 200 square meters. Nearly 50 firefighters summoned to the scene needed almost an hour to contain the blaze. Two people sustained thermal burns in the accident. The cause of the fire is to be determined by a special commission.