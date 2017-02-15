Fire destroys 5 cars at service station in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A service station has caught fire in Almaty city earlier this morning, a source at the Almaty emergencies department said.

"The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. The service station next to a private house went on fire. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze already engulfed the service station and five cars inside. The firefighters managed to remove four gas cylinders from the scene fore they exploded," official spokesperson of the department Sandugash Baimukhambetova said.



All vehicles that were at the station at the time of the incident burnt down.



The fire was contained by 6:00 a.m. and extinguished completely by 6:27 a.m. It covered an area of 200 square meters. No casualties or injuries were reported.