    Fire erupts at EXPO-2017 town in Astana

    19:26, 14 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A building has caught fire at the construction site of EXPO-2017 town in Astana this morning.

    The fire reportedly started at the 4th floor of the building under construction at 11:00 a.m. Astana time.

    55 firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. The blaze was contained and completely put out in a matter of minutes.

    No casualties were reported, according to Ruslan Imankulov, spokesman of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Incidents Accidents EXPO projects and technologies News
