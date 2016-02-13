Fire in Abu Dhabi Plaza extinguished

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Abu Dhabi Plaza" in Astana has caught fire today at about 4 am.

According to Ruslan Imankulov, official representative of the Committee of Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, the fire was liquidated at 10:44 am.

Mr. Imankulov also informed that firefighters evacuated 150 workers from the burning multifunctional complex "Abu Dhabi Plaza" which is being built in Astana. The fire was localized at 08:25 am.



The official says there are no injuries from the fire. According to preliminary information the fire occurred on diesel-powered equipment.

Interior Minister, Colonel-General K.Kassymov and Deputy Minister Vladimir Bozhko have arrived at the place of the fire.

Criminal case has been initiated. It is known that LLP "NikaStroyService" provided fire safety of the facility.

NOTE: After the construction "Abu Dhabi Plaza" will be the tallest building in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The peak of the tower will be located on the 88th floor (about 382 meters).