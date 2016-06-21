Fire in residential complex extinguished – Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The fire in the residential complex in Almaty has been extinguished, Kazinform refers to the municipal emergencies department representative Sandugash Baimukhambetova.

According to reports, the fire started in one of the residential complexes in Ryskulbekov Street at 12:20 p.m. The first group of firefighters arrived at the scene in 4 minutes.

The fire was localized at 13:32 and liquidated at 14:15. 52 people including 11 children were evacuated from the burning block of flats.

The area of the fire made 250 square meters. There were no immediate reports of victims or injured. The causes of the fire are investigated.