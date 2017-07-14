Fire kills foreign family in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Department of Internal Affairs has identified those died in the fire occurred in Highvill housing estate in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"The bodies of a Nigerian man (born in 1953), his wife from the UK (born in 1963), and two children aged 8 and 17 were found at the site," the police reported.

According to the Police Department, the fact of the apartment fire happened in Highvill building Block D, located at Baitursynov Street, on July 14 at 05.00am has been registered at the Unified Pre-judicial Investigation Register as under Article 292, Item 3 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Recall that a 65-square-meter apartment on the 9th floor of the building burst into flame. The fire killed 4 people including 2 children. 25 employees of the fire department were involved in extinguishing. Investigation to establish the exact cause of the fire is underway.