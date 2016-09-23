  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Fire kills man in Pavlodar region

    13:54, 23 September 2016
    Photo: None
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A 25-year-old man was killed in a fire that started at a hangar of Aktogai-Agro LLP in Pavlodar region today.

    According to reports, the fire started at the hangar under construction in Aktogai village at 8:47 a.m. It covered an area of 6,000 sq.m.

    Firefighters dispatched to the scene put out the fire in less than an hour.

    The body of Aktogai-Agro LLP's employee was found at the scene.

    There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

    Tags:
    Incidents Regions News Pavlodar region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!