    Fire put out at Zhetysu Hotel in Almaty city

    08:12, 13 October 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A fire was put out at Zhetysu Hotel in Almaty city on Wednesday evening.

    According to reports, the fire started at 7:42 p.m. engulfing the roof of the building.

    "130 firefighters summoned to the scene evacuated over 50 people. They managed to contain the blaze by 8:52 p.m. the fire was extinguished completely by 9:38 p.m.," Ruslan Imankulov, spokesperson of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent.

    The fire covered an area of 3,500 sq.m.

     

