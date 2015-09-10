  • kz
    Fire rips through café in Taraz

    09:21, 10 September 2015
    TARAZ. KAZINFORM - 10 people were evacuated when a fire engulfed a building in Taraz on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

    According to reports, the fire started at the building that houses a local café ‘555' and offices at around 11:00 a.m. The blaze covered an area of 100 square meters. Firefighters summoned to the scene battled the fire for more than an hour and managed to extinguish it completely only by 12:00 a.m. No casualties were reported. There was no immediate word on the cause of fire. An investigation is planned.

