Fire that killed two kids started with Christmas tree

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fire in an apartment high-rise building in Russia's Kansk (Krasnoyarsk region) has killed two children.

According to RIA Novosti, the fire that killed two kids started with a Christmas tree which was not switched off for the night. Police reported thatat the time of the fire in the apartment were a 34-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and two girls 7 years and 11 months. The parents of the girls managed to escape through a window. The two girls have died.

The spouses were immediately taken to a hospital. LifeNews reported that the woman received a compound fracture of the pelvis and shoulder, and the man - thermal burns of 1 and 3 degree.

Investigators inspect the circumstances of the deaths of children.