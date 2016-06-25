Firefight of epic proportions': California wildfire kills 2, forcing thousands to flee homes

MOSCOW. KAZINFORMA furious wildfire has ripped through an area of California, killing an elderly couple as they tried to flee from the deadly flames. At least 80 houses have been destroyed in southern Sierra Nevada, with strong winds fanning the flames further.

Kern County Sheriff, Donny Youngblood, told reporters that at least two people were confirmed to have been killed in the inferno, warning that more victims could be found.

Up to 800 firefighters struggled against the so-called Erskine Fire, which broke out on Thursday in the foothills of Kern County. It roared through sun-drenched trees in the mountains of central California and eventually went out of control. On Friday, local authorities told over 3,000 residents in Lake Isabella to be prepared to evacuate, Reuters reported.

"The forces of nature collided with a spark," Kern County Fire Chief, Brian Marshall, told a news conference on Friday. "The mountainous terrain, five years of drought and wind gusts of over 20mph all drove a fire over 11 miles in 13 hours.

Our firefighters have been engaged in a firefight of epic proportions, trying to save every structure possible,” he added.

