Firefighters put out fire at Astana restaurant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A restaurant in Astana city has caught fire on Monday evening, spokesman of the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry Ruslan Imankulov told Kazinform.

According to him, Izbushka café located next to the Grand Alatau residential complex on the embankment of the Ishim River went on fire at 6:12 p.m. Astana time.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately. They contained the blaze 30 minutes later and put it out completely by 6:47 p.m.

The fire reportedly damaged an area of 80 square meters.

