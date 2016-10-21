Firefighters save woman, toddler from fire in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Fire blocked a woman and her baby in the apartment in a residential complex in Semey on Friday.

According to reports, the woman turned on a heater and left the room for a couple of minutes. When she returned, the fire engulfed the sofa. She dialed 101 immediately and tried to leave the apartment with her child but was unable to open the door.



Firefighters were summoned to the scene in 5 minutes. They evacuated the woman and the toddler through the window on the 9th floor and tried to contain the blaze.



The fire was put out completely only in 20 minutes. The faulty heater was blamed for the incident.