First 7 cases of South African variant confirmed in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA. KAZINFORM - The first seven cases of the South African variant of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Slovakia, TASR was told by Health Ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliasova, TASR reports.

Three people with the South African variant were diagnosed in Bratislava – two men who came from Ukraine and a woman who was infected in Slovakia. Another man with this coronavirus mutation was found in Stara Lubovna district (Presov region). This man recently returned from Germany. Two people, a man and a woman, from Dolny Kubin district (Zilina region) were infected in Slovakia, while a young woman from Banska Bystrica district who has tested positive was recently in Zanzibar.

The variant has appeared in more than 30 countries, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.