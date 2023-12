ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rains, hail and bleak wind have been forecast for Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola and Pavlodar regions today.

Meteorologists warn that gusts of wind will reach up to 25 mps in the coming days. First autumn frosts will hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions in next four days. Mercury will go down to 0, +5°C at night and +7, +10°C at daytime.