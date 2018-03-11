First batch of Kazakh flour delivered to UAE

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akim of Akmola region Malik Murzalin met with the management of Dubai Chamber of Industry and Trade and discussed supply of Akmola flour to the UAE, Kazinform refers to Marat Igaliyev, Advisor of Akmola region Governor.

800 tons of Kazakhstan's first commercial flour were delivered to the UAE in March 2018 by INTER TRADE. The company was founded in 1999 in Atbassar, Akmola region, according to Marat Igaliyev.

The UAE side noted that the strong point of Akmola flour is constantly high quality, purity and stewardship of the products. It is also important that the flour meets GOST 26574-85 and ISO 9001-2009 standards.

"The negotiations resulted in a mutual intention to continue developing cooperation. Kazakhstani flour will be delivered to the UAE by other grain companies, too," Marat Igaliyev added.