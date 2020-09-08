First batch of Sputnik V vaccine for civilian circulation produced in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The first batch of the vaccine against COVID-19 known as Sputnik V was produced in Russia for civilian circulation. The supplies of the medication to the Russian regions are expected soon, the Health Ministry told reporters, TASS reports.

«The first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection, Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry passed the required quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare) and was produced for civilian circulation. In the near future the supplies of the first batches of the vaccine to the regions are expected,» the ministry said.

Earlier Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko explained that civilian production at this stage meant vaccination of citizens from the risk groups, namely teachers and doctors, which will be carried out simultaneously with post-registration clinical trials.

On August 11, Russia became the first country across the globe to register a vaccine against the coronavirus infection, named Sputnik V. The vaccine underwent clinical trials in June-July. The vaccine was developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. It is based on a well-known platform, which was used of creating a range of other vaccines. On August 15, the Health Ministry announced the launch of the vaccine production.