    First case of coronavirus infection registered in Uzbekistan

    12:33, 15 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Uzbekistan who returned from France was diagnosed with the novel virus Covid-19, Kazinform has learnt from Uzbek mass media.



    Tags:
    Uzbekistan World News Pneumonia in China
