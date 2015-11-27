First congress of philanthropists kicks off in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the Palace of Peace and Accord under the auspices of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has opened the first Republican Congress of philanthropists, patrons and donors.

The congress was attended by over 1,200 people. Gulshara Abdykalikova Secretary of State welcomed the delegates to the congress. "This year the Assembly held a series of national charitable events. As part of the major social event of the Year of the Assembly "20 good deeds" more than 90 thousand people got the support worth 5.6 billion tenge. More than 2 million people were involved. Let me thank everyone who took part in the campaign," she said. Gulshara Abdykalikova also stressed that today our society should support implementation of the law "On charity". It was informed that the event summed up charity contests and projects held by the People's Assembly.