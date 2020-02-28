"Kazinform" International News Agency
First coronavirus case detected in Azerbaijan
17:22, 28 February 2020
BAKU. KAZINFORM First coronavirus case has been detected in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Operative Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reported.
Azerbaijan
World News
Pneumonia in China
