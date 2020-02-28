  • kz
    First coronavirus case detected in Azerbaijan

    17:22, 28 February 2020
    BAKU. KAZINFORM First coronavirus case has been detected in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing Operative Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reported.



