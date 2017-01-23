First day of Syrian settlement talks inspired careful optimism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first day of the international meeting on the intersyrian negotiations in Astana inspire careful optimism, according to the source.

"The first day of the international meeting on the Syrian settlement in Astana has come to the end with the decision to continue the discussions tomorrow. The fact that the representatives of the Syrian government and the armed opposition for the first time have met face to face at the negotiation table having expressed readiness to discuss the ways of strengthening the ceasefire regime, gives a positive feeling", - said the source.

The discussion of all issues between the Syrian government and opposition is taking place in the format of indirect negotiations with involvement of the intermediary represented by the UN Special Envoy.

"In general, the first step taken in Astana can be considered a reason for careful optimism and on January 24 all the parties to the Syrian settlement will continue the talks and work on the potential joint document", he said.