    First death from coronavirus registered in Moscow

    14:32, 19 March 2020
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - An elderly woman who tested positive for the coronavirus has died at hospital in Moscow, TASS informs citing the coronavirus monitoring center.

    «A 79-year-old woman was taken to the hospital on March 13, and transferred to a private clinic at her family’s request on March 14. After testing positive for the coronavirus, she was transferred to the Infectious Hospital Number Two,» the statement reads. «The deceased had a number of chronic diseases,» the center added.


    Russia World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
