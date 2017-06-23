First deputy chairman of World Association of Kazakhs elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zautbek Turisbekov has been elected first deputy chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed his candidacy for the post of deputy chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs.

"In the years of independence, he was in charge of important assignments on my behalf. He was an Ambassador to Uzbekistan and Russia, where most of our compatriots live, and he knows a lot about their life," the Head of Kazakhstan noted.

Zautbek Turisbekov's candidacy was approved on the ballot.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Talgat Mamashev has been the first deputy chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs since 2004.

"He made a great contribution to the development of spiritual and cultural ties of the Kazakhs abroad. I express my gratitude to Talgat Assyluly for fruitful work," the President noted.