First Deputy Chairman of World Kurultai of Kazakhs named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zautbek Turisbekov was elected first deputy chairman of the World Kurultai of Kazakhs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Zautbek Turisbekov candidacy was proposed by the country's President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"In the years of independence, on my behalf, he performed important tasks. He served as an ambassador to Uzbekistan and Russia, where the biggest number of compatriots live, and he knows a lot about their life," the Head of State noted.

Mr. Turisbekov's candidacy was approved by the Kurultai voting.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the work of Talgat Mamashev who served as the First Deputy Chairman of the Kurultai since 2004 saying that: "He made a great contribution to the development of spiritual and cultural ties of Kazakhs abroad. I express my gratitude to Talgat Asyluly for the fruitful work,".