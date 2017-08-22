First Deputy Minister of Investment reports on industrialization achievements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the last seven years, Kazakh manufacturers mastered production of almost 500 new products, Kazinform cites the First Deputy Minister of Investment and Development Alik Aidarbekov.

Speaking at the government press conference, he noted that today the country produces freight and passenger cars, electric locomotives, trucks, cars and buses, power transformers, X-ray equipment, LED lamps, titanium ingots, and slabs, medicines, dairy products etc..

According to him, within the framework of the new industrialization of Kazakhstan (2010-2014 and 2015-2019), 1,060 new projects were launched creating over 100,000 new jobs.

Mr. Aidarbekov noted that since 2010 these new enterprises produced products worth 8 trillion tenge, including 2.2 trillion in 2016 and their average monthly production amounts to 180 billion tenge.



According to the Ministry's data, in 2016 the Industrialization Map projects' output amounted to 18.5% (1.4 trillion tenge) of the country's manufacturing.

He added that in the second half of 2017, it is planned to commission more than 100 projects worth about 1 trillion tenge creating of 10,000 new jobs.