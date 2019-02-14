First Deputy PM discusses development of Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - During a working visit to Turkestan region, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has inspected today the construction sites of high-priority buildings and held a meeting on the prospects for the development of the region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Askar Mamin inspected the construction sites of the regional administration building, a shopping mall, a new residential district, the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, and other sites. He examined the start of the construction of Kultobe Museum-Reserve, and also visited the exhibition of domestic producers' building materials.

First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin, governors Zhanseit Tuimebayev of Turkestan region and Krymbek Kusherbayev of Kyzylorda region laid the cornerstone of the Hammam House, a new building to be constructed as a gift from Kyzylorda region.

At the meeting on the prospects for the development of Turkestan region, Askar Mamin introduced Kosman Aitmukhametov, a new First Deputy Governor of the region, who has extensive experience in the construction, the housing and utility sector, and infrastructure development, to the attendees. Aitmukhametov served as Governor of Akmola region, Deputy Mayor of Astana, and Deputy Minister of Regional Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



"Owing to the historic decision of the Leader of the Nation, the large-scale construction of Turkestan as the regional center and as the cultural and spiritual center of the Turkic world has begun," Askar Mamin said, underlining that the Head of State keeps the urban development of the city under special control.

According to the results of the international architectural design competition announced in December 2018, the regions of Kazakhstan and national companies will be engaged in the construction of unique buildings and facilities including a city park, a public service center, Uly Dala Eli complex, light and music fountains, an Olympic reserve sports school, the visitor center of Azret Sultan Historical and Cultural Reserve-Museum, a music school, a wedding palace, a media center, universal scientific library, to name but a few. Besides, landscaping and reconstruction works will be carried out at the sites of the mausoleums of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and Rabigha-Sultan Begum. The top-priority facilities will have been commissioned by the end of this year.

During the meeting, Governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev reported on the construction of the top-priority facilities in Turkestan. Deputy Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev informed on the execution of projects in the field of housing construction, engineering infrastructure system, gasification, heat and power supply in the regional center. In addition, Deputy Minister of Culture and Sport Yerlan Kozhagapanov, deputy governors of the regions and heads of contracting organizations also addressed the meeting.