First deputy PM held talks with UN special envoy Petko Draganov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uiy first deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held talks with the newly appointed UN special representative - Head of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Petko Draganov, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

During the meeting Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that Kazakhstan recognizes the leading role of the UN and its field missions, funds and programs aimed at addressing the most pressing threats to international security. "The long-term socio-economic and political development of Kazakhstan is largely dependent on favorable external environment especially in Central Asia. In this regard, we are interested in politically and economically stable development of Central Asia," said deputy Prime Minister. One of the sensitive aspects of interstate relations in the region is water and energy resources. The uneven distribution of water and energy resources adversely affects the development of agriculture in the countries of Central Asia and leads to deterioration of ecological-reclamation situation in the region. According to Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Kazakhstan highly appreciates the efforts of the UNRCCA to modernize the regulatory framework for the transboundary management of water resources of the Aral Sea. First Deputy Prime Minister congratulated Petko Draganov on his appointment as head of the UNRCCA and expressed confidence that his rich professional experience will successfully complete the tasks facing the center.