First Deputy PM of Kazakhstan visits Turkmenistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin paid a working visit to Mary city, Turkmenistan, on February 22 and 23, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.

At the meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the sides discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation.

"We set a high value on the intensification of economic and trade cooperation between our countries," Mamin said, underlining that the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan in April 2017 resulted in agreements that considerably increased the bilateral trade.

"The Governments of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan were entrusted by the heads of state with a task to achieve a significant increase in the rate of mutual trade. Kazakhstan is ready to make every effort for implementing this task," the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan told the meeting.

The top priority areas of the bilateral cooperation include the transit and transport sector, energy, agriculture, engineering manufacture, and the supply of railway machinery products.

The sides also mentioned new areas of bilateral cooperation: military-technical and aerospace industries.

In turn, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highlighted the importance of developing the regional infrastructure projects.



"Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan are good neighbors and reliable partners. We need to actively develop the regional infrastructure projects. There is great potential along this avenue. An example of this is a new North-South railway corridor that provided more ways for freight transportation from Russia, China, and Asia-Pacific countries to the Persian Gulf states," Mr. Berdimuhamedov said.

It has been agreed to establish favorable tariff rate terms that would promote the development of trade ties in the region. Besides, in January 2018, the export-import transportation doubled in contrast to the same period last year.

In the course of the meeting, the sides also discussed the activities of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS).

Visiting Turkmenistan, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan participated in the launch ceremony of the construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, the laying of the power transmission line and the fiber-optic communication line along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan rout, and the completion of the construction of a new railway from Serhetabad to Turgundy.

