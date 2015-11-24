First deputy PM partakes in videoconference of EEC council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has taken part in a videoconference of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The Council members discussed a number of documents aimed at deepening the economic integration of the Eurasian Economic Union member states. According to primeminister.kz, the videoconference considered the draft agreement on navigation which is to provide conditions for non-permit (free) passage of vessels on inland waterways of the EEU countries. There event also considered the questions of introduction of a pilot project on labeling fur products. The project aims at excluding illegal circulation of furs on the territory of the EEU. The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission approved Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Program of gradual liberalization of road transport of goods in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2016-2025. The Kyrgyz Republic joined the program for liberalization of cabotage transportation within the EEU. And as of January 1, 2016, the Member-States should start implementing the Program.