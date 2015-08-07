First Deputy PM Sagintayev holds teleconference on preparation for heating season

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Ukimet Uiy First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has held a conference call on preparation for heating season.

"Preparation of facilities for the heating season 2015-2016 is being carried out according to schedules agreed with the utilities. In 2015 it was planned to overhaul 9 power blocks, 59 power boilers and 47 turbines. At present, there have been repaired 4 power blocks, 30 power boilers and 20 turbines. Heating networks readiness for the heating season is 60%, education facilities - 79%, health care facilities - 75%, residential houses - 63%," the statement released by the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister reads. Heat sources up to 100 Gcal/h require 1 883 thousand tons of coal and 230 thousand tons of fuel oil. Meanwhile, 591 thousand tons of coal and 54 thousand tons of fuel oil are already stored up. Following the meeting Bakytzhan Sagintayev instructed the Ministry of Energy to organize permanent monitoring of the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season. Administration offices of regions, cities of Astana and Almaty are instructed to ensure full implementation of all repair campaigns and planned activities.