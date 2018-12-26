  • kz
    First Desdemona of Kazakhstan celebrates her 102nd birthday

    22:15, 26 December 2018
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM People's Artist of Kazakhstan Aisha Abdullina celebrates today her 102nd birthday.

    The idol of the public, the first Desdemona of Kazakhstan, Aisha Abdullina has played more than 200 roles throughout her  career.

    Born on December 26, 1916, the actress has devoted 80 years of her life to Shymkent-based Kazakh Drama Theatre named after Shanin. At the age of 15 she crossed the threshold of this theatre being a young inexperienced girl and retired from it at the age of 95.

    Today Aisha Gabdullina lives in Bishkek with her 80-year-old daughter Aigul Karymsakova, who is a lecturer at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.

    Representatives of the Kazakhstan Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakh diaspora extended their congratulations to Aisha Abdullina.

    Among the numerous awards presented to the actress are the Order of Parasat, the Badge of Honour and the Order of the Great Partiotic War. In 2017, Aisha Abdullina was awarded with Sakhnager prize for her outstanding contribution to the development of theatrical art.

