First enclosed bus stops to be put in Astana by yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the end of the year, first 55 enclosed bus stops to be placed in Astana, Chairman of the Board of "Astana LRT" LLP Talgat Ardan told at the press conference in Astana today.

"Presently, we work on modernization of the public transport fleet. The infrastructure is being modernized as well. The city administration set a task to resolve the issue regarding the bus stops. There were a lot of complains about the bus stops, it is too cold in winter and too hot in summer. The task is set by the city administration, the investors are attracted and by the end of the year we will place 55 fully enclosed bus stops in the capital city. In total, there will be 82 bus stops of this type in the city. They will be placed where socially significant facilities are located. This issue will be addressed 100% during the period of 2015-2016," T. Ardan said.

Besides, he touched upon the issue of informational alert of passengers, which is planned to be installed at new bus stops.

"At the same time, the system of informational alert of passengers will be introduced within the project on modernization of the transport infrastructure. There will be special displays providing information about arrival of buses and their numbers and waiting time. It will make the whole system more manageable and transparent," T. Ardan added.