    First ever parade of children's orchestras to be held on June 1 in Kazakhstan

    17:08, 30 May 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Orchestras and ensembles will march through the streets of every Kazakh city, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reports.  

    This year the holiday will become one of the most vivid and memorable shows, gathering over 80 thousand people. Thus, only in Karaganda region, 19 thousand people will participate in the parade; 15 thousand in South Kazakhstan region, 9 thousand in East Kazakhstan, and over 5 thousand in Almaty.

    The purpose of the large-scale colorful march is to increase the level of musical culture of children.

     

    Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Youth policy
