First ever Spirit of Astana music festival to take place in June

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Festival of Contemporary Ethnic Music ‘The Spirit of Astana 2017' will be held in Astana on June 23 and 24.

The multicultural project will introduce its guests to the heritage of the peoples of the Great Steppe and the whole world, gathering the most prominent representatives of modern ethnic music.

The residents and guests of Astana will have a chance witness a real light and musical show.

14 music collectives from Africa, the USA, Macedonia, Georgia, Hungary, Russia, Kazakhstan, Bashkortostan, Buryatia, Tuva and other countries will demonstrate their art on the stage.

Kazakhstan will be represented by the ethnic-rock band Tigrahaud, the Drums of Almaty, Yedil Khusainov, and Satzhan Project, DJ Nariman Issenov, Roman Bazhanov, Rustam Ospanoff, Arsen SuperFly.

The festival is organized by the Astana akimat in cooperation with The Spirit of Tengri project.