First forum of young leaders of EEU takes place in Moscow (PHOTO)

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation is holding the first forum of young leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The event brings together young parliamentarians, business people, public figures and journalists. Kazakhstan is represented by deputies of the Majilis, regional Maslikhats, young business people, as well as reps of Kazinform News Agency. "Eurasian Economic Union is to become a genuine linkup between Europe and the fast-growing Asia-Pacific area. The Economic Union started operating in the time of global crisis and the lawless pressure from abroad. Therefore, we should form a new secure, sustainable and polycentric world order, under which peoples will interact, resolve sub-national problems and focus on mutually beneficial and constructive cooperation with all regions of the world," said Sergei Naryshkin, speaker of the Russian State Duma, opening the forum. As noted by Sergei Naryshkin, namely young people will build the future of the EEU. "Taking this opportunity, I would like to encourage young people to make a contribution in the processes of Eurasian integration. I want to assure you that the State Duma is ready to provide full support for the most interesting projects represented by youth of Eurasia. I am sure the first forum of young leaders of the EEU will become a tradition," said the speaker of the State Duma. The sitting discussed current issues of the Eurasian economic law, the role of the young generation in building of the EEU, antitrust regulation as a factor of improving competitiveness of the national economies of the EEU member states, cooperation between the EEU and the EU, training of highly qualified personnel for the EEU. After the plenary session, young leaders of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia in the format of a round table discussed the development and socio-political processes of the Union. The first forum of young leaders of the EEU is being held to popularize Eurasian integration among young people. General partners of the forum are Eurasian Economic Commission, Russian Peace Foundation and the State Duma of the Russian Federation. Organizational partners are the Association of Young Deputies of Kazakhstan, Chamber of young legislators of the Federation Council, the Eurasian Youth Assembly, the Synergy University, the Youth Public Chamber of Russia and the international youth organization called "The commonwealth".