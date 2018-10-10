First gluten-free foods produced in Astana lab

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A group of researchers from the Kazakh Agricultural Product Processing Research Institute has announced production of gluten-free food stuffs in laboratory conditions, Kazinform learnt from the website of Astana Mayor's Office.

As per the survey conducted by the Institute, 67% of people with celiac disease (gluten-sensitive enteropathy) in Kazakhstan are children under 11, 15% are aged from 11 to 12 and 17% are people aged 21-35.

The typical signs and symptoms of celiac disease in children are short stature, bone deformation, anemia, psycho-neurological disorders and various types of allergy. Strict adherence to a gluten-free diet can only prevent complications and ensure adequate physical and intellectual development.

The majority of gluten-free flour-based products is manufactured by American and European companies who export them around the world. As a rule, this category of products is quite expensive and is not always available for Kazakhstanis suffering from celiac disease.

According to Chief Researcher Olga Polubotko, the Institute conducts research on generating flour-based pastry premixes and porridges from corn, rice, buckwheat, millet, and flax grown in various regions of Kazakhstan.

“We produce gluten-free cakes, biscuits using talkan (granular flour) as well as gluten-free instant porridges. We are also planning to manufacture pasta and beshbarmak (Kazakh traditional meal) dough,” she added.

Darigash Shaimerdenova, an academic secretary at the Institute, said that Finland expressed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan in production of gluten-free pasta.