  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    First ‘green’ waste recycling plant to be built in Astana in 2017

    15:58, 02 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to build a ‘green' waste recycling plant in 2017, Kazinform reports citing the press service of NC Astana EXPO-2017.    

    The facility will be built in the vicinity of Astana. Its annual capacity is expected to make 160 tonnes of waste which will be recycled into biofuel.

    Eggersmann Anlagenbau Kompoferm GmbH is the investor and contractor of the project. The company has already built 800 waste recycling facilities across the world. 

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Investment projects Environment EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!