First humanitarian aid from China arrives in Almaty
11:15, 02 April 2020
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The first humanitarian aid of medical protective equipment from behalf of China’s Government arrived at the Almaty International Airport.
China sent coronavirus diagnostic tests, infrared thermometers, disposable gloves, boot covers, medical overalls, glasses and other medical protective equipment. The weight of humanitarian aid is 500 kg.
Notably, Japan and Turkey also recently sent humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan.