First Kazakh female peacekeeper arrives in Western Sahara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first in the history of Kazakhstan's Armed Forces a servicewoman will take part in the peacekeeping mission.

Major Sholpan Tausheva along with other 30 military will take part in the peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara as a military observer for a year.

It is noteworthy, 13 Kazakh officers took part in the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara and three officers joined the UN Mission in Cote d'Ivoire as military observes since 2014.



The UN authorities highly appreciated the level of training of Kazakhstan's military.