First Kazakhstan's pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first flight carrying 149 Kazakhstan's pilgrims willing to perform Hajj has landed today in Jeddah. The pilgrims will return Kazakhstan on August 27, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development reports.

The second flight is scheduled to leave for Jeddah from Almaty today in the evening. Its passengers will return home on August 30 from Medina to Almaty.



As earlier reported, above 2 million people from 160 countries of the world perform Hajj pilgrimage annually. About 3,000-4,000 of them are from Kazakhstan.







