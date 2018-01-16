First Kazakhstani tennis player out of Australian Open 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mikhail Kukushkin became the first Kazakhstani ‘victim' at the first Grand Slam of the year as he crashed out of the 2018 Australian Open Men's Singles opening round in Melbourne on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №69 Kukushkin was eliminated by German Peter Gojowczyk in a three-set match 3-6, 3-6, 1-6. Both tennis players made two double faults. However, Gojowczyk fired six aces, whereas Kukushkin hit only one.



In the second round, Gojowczyk will face 4th-seeded 20-year-old Alexander Zverev, also from Germany.