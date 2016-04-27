First launch from Vostochny space center postponed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first-ever launch of the carrier rocket "Soyuz-2.1a" from the newly-built Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East is postponed, the reasons are to be investigated.

According to a source, the carrier rocket may be launched whether later in the day or on auxiliary date, April 28.

The automatic system has canceled the launch. Reasons may be very different, it is possible that nothing abnormal happened, experts are currently conducting a technical meeting. On its results will be decided to postpone the launch on a backup date of April 28 at 5.01 MSK (02:00 GMT) or carry it out today after additional tests of all systems of the carrier rocket," the source said.

Putin is currently visiting the cosmodrome. According to the President's spokesperson, he will probably stay at the Vostochny until the prospects of the launch are clarified.

The State Commission planned to launch Soyuz-2.1a space rocket at 5:01 a.m. MSK.

​"The commentator announced: to bring the launch system to the original state, leaders of works to attend the meeting," a RIA Novosti correspondent present on the scene reported.

The State Commission checked the availability of space rocket (RKN) "Soyuz-2.1a" for the first launch according to the results of refueling and general readiness of the Vostochny cosmodrome.

The Vostochny Cosmodrome has been under construction since 2012 and is expected to reduce Russia's dependency on the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan. Baikonur is on lease to Russia until 2050. The spaceport was set to be completed by late 2015, with the first launch scheduled for December 2015. The launch was later postponed due to construction delays.