First launch from Vostochny space center to be held at yearend - Roscosmos

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - There are delays in the construction of the Vostochny space center, but technology-specific rules for the first launch at the end of the year are complied with, Russian State Corporation Roscosmos chief Igor Komarov said Tuesday.

"There are delays of construction work, but we ensure delivery of all equipment to the spaceport," Komarov said. He said the terms of delivery of the carrier rocket and spacecraft are observed. "Regarding the carrier rocket - it's September [delivery date], regarding the spacecraft - it's late September - early October," Komarov said. The first launch from the Vostochny space center in the Amur Region in the Far East is scheduled to be held in December: a Soyuz carrier rocket will orbit the Lomonosov satellite. Source: TASS